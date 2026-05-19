Heinemann Oceania names Rosi Fernandez as new MD

Heinemann Oceania has named Rosi Fernandez as its new MD, effective June 15.

Bringing more than 30 years of experience in the luxury industry, Fernandez joins Heinemann from La Prairie Group, where she was appointed as its MD for distribution in ANZ.

At La Prairie, she contributed to the company’s expansion in Australia. She led its new sales branches, including the first global La Prairie spa in Sydney airport, as well as a partnership with Heinemann.

As the new MD of Heinemann Oceania, Fernandez will oversee the company’s key initiatives in the region, managing Heinemann’s locations in Sydney, Gold Coast, and Auckland, and leading the operational team to improve the brand’s sales and conversion rates.

She previously held leadership roles at David Jones, which the CEO has described as a “thriving” business, and management successfully implemented its turnaround strategy last month.

In addition, she currently holds a chair on the Cancer Patients foundation board of Look Good Feel Better and is on the Australian committee for Women in Travel Retail.

“Rosi brings to Heinemann over 30 years of deep luxury retail experience and very impressive people leadership skills, making her the perfect candidate to execute on our vision for the business,” said Johannes Sammann, Heinemann Asia Pacific CEO.

“Rosi has an established, sterling reputation in the travel retail industry, reinforcing our confidence in her seamless transition into the MD role, and her capability of bringing our business to the next level.”