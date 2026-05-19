Click Frenzy founder praises Leibovichs as new guardians of collapsed firm

The founder of the once-liquidated e-commerce company Click Frenzy has sung the praises of its new owners, Gabby and Hezi Leibovich.

In an interview with Inside Retail, which you can read here, Grant Arnott said customers are “in for some excitement” but admitted his previous team endured huge stress before the collapse.

The Leibovich brothers – of Catch Group fame – took the company on in early May, following its liquidation a month prior. At the time, they said the event-based sales model created a platform that “sits between great brands and great customers”.

Founded in 2012, Click Frenzy grew its customer base to amass 1.5 million registered shoppers and 17,000 retail partners. Its infamous limited-time online sales events began with a website-crashing debut in November of its first year, when 1 million customers flooded the newly formed platform.

“I am convinced consumers are still looking for exceptional breakout experiences, and I’m very keen to see how the new owners address this,” Arnott told Inside Retail.

But the once-pioneering Click Frenzy is not without its competitors, something Arnott called its “biggest strategic challenge”.

At the time of the acquisition, Hezi Leibovich said, “Our focus is to strengthen that connection and create something that works better for both sides.

“We have enormous respect for what’s been built, and our goal is to build on that foundation and continue to create value for retailers and customers.”

The company’s new-look website is already teasing its return, saying that “Australia’s ultimate online shopping experience is coming back”, promising to be bigger and better.