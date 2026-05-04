Catch Group founders emerge as Click Frenzy saviours

Gabby and Hezi Leibovich of the pioneering Catch Group business have emerged as the saviours of Click Frenzy.

Click Frenzy – part of the Grant Arnott-owned Global Marketplace – entered liquidation in early April. Wexted Advisors was appointed as both the receivers and liquidators of the online sales platform, which sought to also find a buyer for Power Retail.

“We see Click Frenzy as a platform that sits between great brands and great customers,” Hezi Leibovich said.

“Our focus is to strengthen that connection and create something that works better for both sides.”

It marks the latest chapter in e-commerce for the Leibovich brothers, who first entered the market in 2006 with their ‘CatchOfTheDay’ debut site.

The fast-developing online marketplace resulted in a payout for the Leibovich brothers in 2019, when Wesfarmers acquired their 90 per cent stake for $230 million. This deal, however, led to mounting losses before the group’s online operations were wound up in June, 2025. The remaining fulfilment centres were absorbed into Wesfarmers’ Kmart operations.

Their post-Wesfarmers endeavours also saw founding roles in the AI-shopping platform, Little Birdie, which is no longer operating and Fingertip, which was later acquired by Linktree.

Click Frenzy was reported to have around 1.5 million consumers in its database at the time of its liquidation. Wexted Advisors said that its annual revenue – when combined with Power Retail – was around $7 million.

“We have enormous respect for what’s been built, and our goal is to build on that foundation and continue to create value for retailers and customers,” Hezi Leibovich added.