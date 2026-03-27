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Chinese jeweller Chow Tai Fook opens first store in Australia

Chow Tai Fook store
The store features the brand’s signature ‘Timeless Red’ facade. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Hong Kong-based luxury jewellery giant Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has launched its first Australian store, as it continues to expand its global footprint.

Located at Westfield Sydney, the store features the brand’s signature ‘Timeless Red’ facade, black walnut interior panelling, champagne-gold accents, and a VIP lounge offering personalised service. 

The store design aims to combine modern luxury with a distinct oriental aesthetic, enhancing the customer retail experience.

“The opening of our first store in Australia marks a milestone for Chow Tai Fook as a step further in the brand transformation journey, bringing our rich heritage and craftsmanship to the world,” said Sonia Cheng, vice-chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

“Sydney’s vibrant cultural landscape and appreciation for timeless aesthetics make it the perfect home for our debut in this region. We look forward to connecting with the Australian community with jewellery that celebrates artistry, innovation, and enduring elegance.”

Founded in 1929, Chow Tai Fook is the group’s flagship brand, alongside Hearts On Fire, Enzo, and Monologue. 

The company operates more than 5000 stores worldwide, including locations in Canada, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan.

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