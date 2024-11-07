Chantel Shafie on her namesake jewellery brand’s journey to go global 

ok a short detour in my early 20s, my passion for design ultimately brought me back full circle. In 2010, I noticed a gap in the market for design-focused, high-quality bridal jewellery in Hong Kong. This realisation led me to collaborate with a local workshop renowned for its superior craftsmanship. Despite the initial language barrier, I formed a strong partnership with the elderly Chinese artisans there. I have been collaborating with them for nearly 15 years, learning the intricacies of traditional fine jewellery manufacturing and the use of long-forgotten techniques, which I’ve applied to my bespoke and made-to-order pieces. As my business has grown, I now work in partnership with a number of like-minded workshops and suppliers. Yet, my focus on a collaborative approach and honouring traditional craftsmanship remains central to my work. What I love about creating bespoke heirloom pieces and custom bridal jewellery is the personal meaning and significance that each piece holds. It was important to me to capture this essence when developing my own brand, Chantel Shafie Jewellery. I infuse sentimentality into all my designs, ensuring each piece tells a story and carries personal significance for the wearer. My clients have responded well to this approach. IR: How has your Anglo-Persian heritage and British upbringing influenced your jewellery designs? CS: My Anglo-Persian heritage and British upbringing have profoundly shaped my approach to jewellery design. Growing up in a multicultural environment, I was exposed to a rich tapestry of traditions and aesthetics that inspire my work today. This fusion of cultures enables me to create pieces that resonate on multiple levels, blending Western and Eastern philosophies and aesthetics. Living in Hong Kong for two decades has further enriched this perspective. The intricate symbols and narratives from my heritage and local culture inform my designs, allowing me to craft visually striking jewellery honouring personal stories and beliefs. I showcase this through my work, such as The Signature Medallion Collection, which features vintage 22-karat international gold coins and The Chinese Zodiac Series, which features Hong Kong coins depicting zodiac animals set into diamond medallions. My latest collection, The Eternal Dragon Collection, particularly reflects this blend of influences and showcases my commitment to traditional craftsmanship while embracing modern aesthetics. The design of this collection merges traditional Chinese motifs with contemporary design elements and centres around a mighty dragon and auspicious clouds, with the two motifs adorning opposite sides of a lucky feng shui coin. I worked on this collection under the guidance of a Hong Kong-based feng shui master and a master dragon carver, selecting and designing each element based on its cultural and spiritual significance. Each piece in the collection is also adorned with diamonds and inlaid with one of six ornamental stones chosen for their unique properties. Ultimately, I aim to create pieces celebrating cultural significance and conveying enduring positive energy. I strive to ensure that each piece becomes part of the wearer’s personal narrative, fostering a connection to the past and creating heirlooms that can be passed down through generations. IR: In what ways has living in Hong Kong for two decades shaped your artistic vision? CS: Living in Hong Kong has provided endless inspiration for my designs through the city’s vibrant culture and deep-rooted traditions. The diverse array of traditional Chinese motifs has particularly shaped my work. These pieces are an ode to my home, Hong Kong, and embody the intricate symbolism and stories of the region, which many of my clients also want to feel connected to and want to express as part of their personal journies. Over the past 10 years, creativity and design have gained greater momentum and prominence in Hong Kong society. The government has introduced various design-focused grants to foster creativity in the city. While Hong Kong has historically been known as a financial hub, the tides are changing, and there is a palpable creative awakening that I am excited to be a part of. This shift is reflected in the growing support for local artisans and workshops, where traditional craftsmanship is preserved and celebrated. Collaborating with local workshops has been instrumental in my journey as a designer. Notably, when creating The Eternal Dragon Collection, I worked closely with a Hong Kong-based feng shui master and a talented dragon carver, whose expertise ensured that my designs honour the region’s rich heritage. IR: Are there any other forms of art or design that particularly inspire your jewellery creations? CS: I draw inspiration from various art forms, including traditional crafts and architecture. The interplay of shapes, colours, and textures in these disciplines often sparks new ideas for my jewellery, creating space for both tradition and modernity in my designs. Antique jewellery has also significantly influenced my work, particularly in its craftsmanship and design, emphasising function, sentiment, and glamour. Nature fascinates me, especially the flow and shapes it presents – whether it’s the spiralling form of a shell or the way light interacts with different materials. This intrigue with light is akin to the work of artists like James Turrell, who explores how light can transform perception and experience. These concepts inspire the collection I’m currently developing. Suzanne Belperron, a pioneering female designer, inspired me with her unique style and philosophy of “wearing” jewellery rather than merely “owning” it. This perspective motivates me to create pieces that carry personal significance and can be cherished for generations. The bold colours and intricate designs of vintage Bulgari also captivate me with the daring use of gemstones and materials. My travels across Asia have introduced me to talented artisans who preserve and innovate traditional techniques, inspiring me to blend these cultural elements into my jewellery. As a result, my pieces tell a story and connect with the wearer on a personal level. IR: What are the key factors contributing to Chantel Shafie’s growth and how do you plan to capitalise on these factors for future growth? CS: My business has been creating bespoke heirloom pieces and custom bridal jewellery since 2010, and it has been very successful. It was the unexpected and overwhelming response to The Signature Medallion Collection and The Chinese Zodiac Series that gave me the impetus to start the Chantel Shafie Jewellery brand. I could see how clients were drawn to my pieces because they told a story and carried personal significance. Alongside this, my clients also strongly appreciated the quality and craftsmanship of the pieces, which has ensured my work has stood out in a crowded marketplace. While we are just at the beginning of our journey as a brand, we have achieved impressive turnover and success through our social media operations and trunk shows. Right now, our priority is to raise the brand’s profile and cultivate a larger international customer base with our enhanced online presence. We are focused on identifying like-minded online and offline vendors in our target markets: Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Australia and the US. IR: Will there be a stand-alone store for Chantel Shafie? CS: In the future, we do hope to have a stand-alone store, but that is not in the immediate pipeline. IR: How do you envision Chantel Shafie’s position in the global jewellery market five years from now? Is the brand looking into expanding overseas? CS: Five years from now, I envision Chantel Shafie as a respected and influential name in the global jewellery market, known for its unique blend of craftsmanship, sentimentality, and storytelling. Our focus on quality and meaningful designs will ensure we continue to build a loyal customer base that appreciates the artistry behind each piece. We aim to establish a presence in key international markets such as mainland China, Southeast Asia, Australia and the US by collaborating with high-end stores and boutiques as well as key online vendors. In pursuit of this vision, we will continue to invest in creating unique and meaningful collections that speak to an international audience and building our profile in our key focus markets. IR: Are there any new cultural motifs or design elements you’re excited to explore in upcoming collections? CS: Based on popular demand from my clients, I plan to release a Snake-inspired Chinese Zodiac capsule for Chinese New Year 2025. However, my next collection will have a different look and feel from my recent ones. It will speak to my fascination with the play of light and how it influences my designs. While I want to keep the specifics under wraps for now, I’m excited about the fresh new design elements that will emerge. Watch this space! 