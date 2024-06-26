7-Eleven upcycles uniforms in textile waste initiative

7-Eleven Australia’s latest initiative to reduce textile waste going to landfill focuses on recycling old uniforms.

The convenience chain is working with Loop Upcycling (Loop) to turn textiles into stretch fabric beanies.

Julie Laycock, general manager – customer at 7-Eleven, said “Having identified old uniforms and other textiles, and learning from Loop Upcycling what the fabrics could be turned into, we collaborated with our community partners The Salvation Army and AMES Australia to determine what would be most useful for their clients.”

The beanies were donated to people experiencing homelessness, winter power bill challenges, as well as new migrants and refugees facing a cold Melbourne winter.

This collaboration has saved more than 143kg of clothing from landfill.

Franco Randazzo, Loop Upcycling CEO, said “Many of the participants who produced the beanies have themselves been supported by organisations like The Salvation Army or AMES Australia.

“For them to have the chance to work on a project that not only benefits the environment and helps them learn new skills, but also provides them the chance to give back to organisations who have been there for them in times of struggle has been really extraordinary.”

Laycock said 7-Eleven Australia continues to seek opportunities for waste reduction.

“Being able to support those in need and redirect waste from landfill is something we are trying to do more of. Loop, in addition to recycling textiles, provides workplace and skills training for vulnerable people.

“This project has created some extraordinary moments for connection and caring in our communities and we are looking forward to continuing to trial ways to reduce waste across our business,” she said.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.