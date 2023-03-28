Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketing

Liquorland brand gets a makeover – in store and out

_Coles revamps its Liquorland brand
(Source: Supplied)
Kaycee Enerva
March 28, 2023< 1 mins read

Coles Group-owned liquor chain Liquorland has been revamped with a new visual identity created by design agency Hulsbosch.

Liquorland is one of the country’s largest liquor retailers, with 743 stores and extensive consumer-facing points via online and mobile applications. 

The liquor chain says it undertook a year-long consumer analysis and strategic brand review as a basis for the branding transformation and to help strengthen category leadership. 

“From these insights, Hulsbosch defined and articulated a future-focused positioning for Liquorland as beverage specialists that understand what locals love to drink,” said Jaid Hulsboch, a director at Hulbosch. 

“An overarching idea of ‘we are the land of liquor’ created a unique proposition for Liquorland as a destination.”

The agency developed a concept with hero topographic maps as the brand’s main identifiable assets. Replacing the previous red and yellow scheme, a new black logo features a modern style, with a “big and bold” name and typography the agency says maximises readability and engagement. 

In-store, there is simplified signage and a new “product zone system” featuring ‘neighbourhoods’ like the “Wine Region”, “Beer District”, and “Spirit Trail” zones making it easier for consumers to navigate. 

Hulbosch says each zone features a specific topographic map responding to the stand-alone master brand and Liquorland’s destination. The retailer says the zones help add texture and depth to retail stores and create an engaging, inviting experience for customers. 

“We are proud of our heritage and are committed to improving every part of the business to attract new customers and retain our current clientele,” said Coles Liquor CEO Darren Blackhurst. 

The new visual identity has culminated in a new milestone, with the launch of Liquorland’s 400th store in Rochedale in Queensland.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
TikTok versus Instagram: Who is dominating social commerce in 2022?
Marketing
TikTok versus Instagram: Who is dominating social commerce in 2022?
Rebel and innovate: How Nike’s storytelling strategy works
Sports & adventure
Rebel and innovate: How Nike’s storytelling strategy works
Why Peloton is launching exercise bikes into hotels around Australia
Marketing
Why Peloton is launching exercise bikes into hotels around Australia
Telstra names new CEO
HR
Telstra names new CEO
Ritchies Supa IGA trials automated refill stations
Sustainability
Ritchies Supa IGA trials automated refill stations
Author's latest articles
Streetwear label Geedup to help incarcerated youth reintegrate into society
Fashion & accessories
Streetwear label Geedup to help incarcerated youth reintegrate into society
Endeavour Group records strong half-year earnings, names new CFO
Food & beverage
Endeavour Group records strong half-year earnings, names new CFO
BWS launches Double Shot drive-thru coffee concept
Food & beverage
BWS launches Double Shot drive-thru coffee concept
L’Oreal launches make-up applicator for people with limited mobility
Health & beauty
L’Oreal launches make-up applicator for people with limited mobility
Self-service micro market chain Morsl raises $5 million for expansion
Food & beverage
Self-service micro market chain Morsl raises $5 million for expansion