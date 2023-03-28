Liquorland brand gets a makeover – in store and out

Coles Group-owned liquor chain Liquorland has been revamped with a new visual identity created by design agency Hulsbosch.

Liquorland is one of the country’s largest liquor retailers, with 743 stores and extensive consumer-facing points via online and mobile applications.

The liquor chain says it undertook a year-long consumer analysis and strategic brand review as a basis for the branding transformation and to help strengthen category leadership.

“From these insights, Hulsbosch defined and articulated a future-focused positioning for Liquorland as beverage specialists that understand what locals love to drink,” said Jaid Hulsboch, a director at Hulbosch.

“An overarching idea of ‘we are the land of liquor’ created a unique proposition for Liquorland as a destination.”

The agency developed a concept with hero topographic maps as the brand’s main identifiable assets. Replacing the previous red and yellow scheme, a new black logo features a modern style, with a “big and bold” name and typography the agency says maximises readability and engagement.

In-store, there is simplified signage and a new “product zone system” featuring ‘neighbourhoods’ like the “Wine Region”, “Beer District”, and “Spirit Trail” zones making it easier for consumers to navigate.

Hulbosch says each zone features a specific topographic map responding to the stand-alone master brand and Liquorland’s destination. The retailer says the zones help add texture and depth to retail stores and create an engaging, inviting experience for customers.

“We are proud of our heritage and are committed to improving every part of the business to attract new customers and retain our current clientele,” said Coles Liquor CEO Darren Blackhurst.

The new visual identity has culminated in a new milestone, with the launch of Liquorland’s 400th store in Rochedale in Queensland.