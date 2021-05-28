Free Subscription

Gap to launch home range with Walmart in the US

Tong Van
May 28, 2021< 1 mins read

US fashion retailer Gap is set to enter the home furnishings category, releasing its first home essentials range in partnership with Walmart.

The Gap Home collection will feature more than 400 products, ranging from home decor and tabletop items, to bedding and bathroom accessories. Gap’s seasonal and special home collections will drop throughout the year and will be developed in partnership with its licensing agency, IMG.

“Over the past few years, we’ve focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers,” said Anthony Soohoo, executive VP at Walmart. “Gap Home is the latest example of how we’ll deliver on that mission.”

The Gap Home collection includes items made with organic cotton and recycled materials. The range will be sold exclusively at Walmart from June 24.

“This partnership enables Gap to introduce a new category in a smart, scalable way,” said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap.

Analysts were not so impressed by the tie-up, however.

“While this may generate interest and sales, it smacks of desperation and short-term thinking,” said Neil Saunders, MD at GlobalData. “We question whether Walmart is the right partner.

“To us it seems like Gap is scrabbling around for short-term, random fixes rather than having a coherent long-term vision of where it wants it wants to take the brand.”


