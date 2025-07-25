Cle de Peau taps Nicole Kidman as brand ambassador

Japanese luxury skincare and makeup brand Cle de Peau Beaute has appointed Nicole Kidman as its global brand ambassador.

Known for her advocacy for women’s rights, Kidman reflects the brand’s values of being “intelligent, exquisite, and uncompromising,” the company said.

“We believe Radiance is more than appearance; it’s an inner strength that drives positive change,” said Mizuki Hashimoto, chief brand officer of Cle de Peau Beaute. “Nicole exemplifies this belief through her inspiring journey, showcasing how passion and purpose unlock a Radiance that empowers others.”

Beyond her achievements in a career spanning over 40 years, Kidman has also served as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, promoting women’s and girls’ empowerment through education, economic opportunity, and the prevention of gender-based violence.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Cle de Peau Beaute family,” said Kidman. “I am inspired by the brand’s commitment to celebrate individual beauty across every aspect of a person’s life. I look forward to what we can create together.”

Established in 1982, Cle de Peau Beaute is a prestige brand owned by Shiseido.