Tom Ford names Haider Ackerman as its new creative director

Tom Ford has appointed Haider Ackerman as its new creative director after Peter Hawking stepped down from the role.

Renowned for creating luxurious and wearable designs favoured by celebrities, Ackerman is now set to define the brand’s creative vision, with responsibility for all of Tom Ford’s fashion categories, including menswear, womenswear, accessories, and eyewear.

“I have long been a great fan of Haider’s work,” said founder Tom Ford. “I find both his womenswear and menswear equally compelling. He is an incredible colourist, his tailoring is sharp, and above all, he is modern.”

“It is with tremendous pride that I will seek to honour the legacy of Tom Ford, a man I have long admired and have the utmost respect for,” said Ackermann. “I am much looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Based in Paris, he will report directly to Guillaume Jesel and Lelio Gavazza, the CEOs of Estee Lauder and Ermenegildo Zegna Group. His first collection will launch at Paris Fashion Week next year.

“Haider’s renowned experience in luxury will be instrumental in driving the fashion business forward during its next important phase of expansion,” said Gavazza.

“He stands out as one of the world’s most visionary and inspiring talents in fashion. He draws on his deep affinity for global culture and the arts to create arresting fashion and memorable emotional connections,” added Jesel.