Adore Beauty names former Alquemie Group head as CEO

Adore Beauty has appointed Sacha Laing as its new CEO, effective October 1.

Prior to joining Adore Beauty, Laing served as the CEO and executive director of Alquemie Group, CEO of General Pants Co, and CEO of Colette by Colette Hayman.

Laing has also previously served as COO of Country Road Group, and CMO of David Jones.

“Sacha’s extensive retail and omnichannel experience aligns with our strategic initiatives and will be invaluable in driving Adore Beauty’s future growth,” said Marina Go, Adore Beauty chair.

“He is an accomplished retail leader and brand manager, with significant experience across e-commerce, retail operations, private label development, product management, loyalty, as well as marketing and communications strategy,” Go added.