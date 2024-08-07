Coopers Brewery unveils $70 million F&B, visitor centre 

Coopers Brewery has unveiled its $70 million home of Coopers in Adelaide, which will open its doors on August 28.

The new facility, located next to the current brewery, has a restaurant and three bars, an expansive outdoor plaza dining and family areas, a microbrewery, and a whisky distillery.

“This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve undertaken in the 162-year history of Coopers Brewery,” said MD Tim Cooper.

“We wanted every aspect to be truly world-class and of the highest quality. It’s a significant, long-term investment by our family company and our vote of confidence in the future of Coopers and Australia’s manufacturing industry.”

Coopers Brewery tours will now include the new building, interactive history display, and premium VIP choices. Tour proceeds benefit the Coopers Foundation’s charitable efforts.

Coopers Brewery has operated for almost 160 years and is one of Australia’s largest family-owned breweries.

Last month, Coopers Brewery launched its 2024 Vintage Ale combined with the German variety Solero, and US hop Bru-1 for a tropical twist.