7-Eleven bets Australia can prove global convenience model

7-Eleven Australia
The Australian rollout sits alongside broader global ambitions. (Source: 7-Eleven Australia)
By Irene Dong

7-Eleven Australia is targeting 1000 stores nationally by 2030 as its Japanese parent tests whether its food-led convenience model can scale beyond Asia.

According to Bloomberg, the expansion follows the 2024 acquisition of the Australian business by Seven & I Holdings for about $1.7 billion (US$1.2 billion). The group sees Australia as a strategic proving ground for its Japan-style format, which prioritises fresh food and daily essentials over traditional fuel and tobacco sales.

New and refurbished stores are being redesigned to support a broader ready-to-eat and private-label offer. Ranges now include fried chicken, pizza and locally adapted Japanese favourites such as egg sandwiches and onigiri, aimed at lifting basket size and visit frequency.

“We’re looking at Australia to test our capability, as well as come up with the winning formula,” Shin Abe, chairman of both 7-Eleven International and the Australian business, told Bloomberg. “That’s our vision.”

More than 150 of the retailer’s 763 Australian stores have already been upgraded with enhanced kitchen equipment to support the expanded hot-food range.

The Australian rollout sits alongside broader global ambitions, which aim to expand its footprint to 30 countries this decade. In North America, 7-Eleven plans to open 1300 new stores by 2030 as part of a renewed focus on foodservice-led growth. 

The targets were outlined during a recent investor presentation by Seven & I, where executives detailed a revised five-year roadmap centred on higher-margin, food-centric store formats.

