Archie Rose’s new pop-up concept allows customers to customise their liquor

By Kaycee Enerva

Craft distillery Archie Rose has launched Tailored Spirits Live, a unique pop-up activation where consumers can customise their own gin or whisky. 

The event –which made its debut at the Queen Victoria Building (QVB) – aims to provide shoppers with a personalised gifting experience. 

Patrons can choose from two distinct gin or whisky liquid blends and further customise their purchase by adding a personalised label featuring a customised background colour, name, and message on the back.

Moreover, they can tailor gin and whisky blends in real-time while sampling and purchasing products from the Archie Rose Signature Range and select limited-edition offerings.

Established in 2014 by Will Edwards, Archie Rose Distilling Co is a Sydney-based craft distillery known for its range of spirits, including gin, vodka, whisky, and rum.

