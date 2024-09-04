Coles’ rebranding pilot could end an era for two leading liquor banners

Coles Liquor will rebrand some of its Vintage Cellars and First Choice Liquor Market stores to Liquorland Cellars and Liquorland Warehouse.

The transformation will be launched in November in six First Choice Liquor Market and three Vintage Cellars stores in South Australia, in addition to two Queensland’s First Choice Liquor Market stores and three Victorian Vintage Cellars.

The company describes the move as the brand’s latest step to enhance customers’ shopping experience after converting more than 600 Liquorland stores to its new black-and-white format during the past four years.

“We want our other banners to benefit from its strong brand awareness and large store network,” said Michael Courtney, Coles Liquor’s CEO.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers to the new stores in the relevant states where they will continue to find the drinks they love most at great value prices.”

Coles Liquor currently operates more than 900 locations across Australia. Earlier this year, Coles reported better revenue in the fiscal first half of this year, owing to increased sales across all segments.

The company’s revenue increased 6.8 per cent year on year to $22.2 billion, with supermarket revenue up 4.9 per cent to $19.8 billion and liquor revenue up 1.8 per cent to $2.0 billion.