How Miss Amara turned a playmat into a design-led success

at, and felt or looked like plastic.” Its success has not only built a new product category in the homewares market but also contributed significantly to the rapid growth of Miss Amara, the Australian-founded, design-led rug brand Weller co-founded with her husband, Aaron. Miss Amara recently launched 24 new styles of Rollie Pollie following its sell-out debut in late 2023. Each mat is fabricated from ultra-soft velvet and 35D high-density memory foam, backed with non-slip gel dots and tested to meet Australian and New Zealand toy safety standards. For Weller, the idea was about answering an everyday need for parents and caretakers, with care and design at the forefront. “I have a deep desire to only have things in my house that I and my whole family absolutely love, given I’m going to see and touch it every day over again. If we don’t love it, it simply has no place being there,” she said. “It was clear from this small first drop that we were onto something,” she added. What started as a personal passion turned into a breakout success. With prices ranging from $299 to $549, the new range is available exclusively on Miss Amara. From passion project to global growth Miss Amara’s rise in the Australian and international market has been rapid. Since its launch in 2014, the company has grown to a team of more than 70, reached $23 million in annual revenue, and expanded into New Zealand, Hong Kong and the US. With a 36 per cent sales increase over the past three years, the company’s focus on design integrity and customer experience is proving to be a successful formula. “Everything we create at Miss Amara starts with real-life problems and customer insight,” Weller explained. “Rollie Pollie is a great example of how product innovation, when it’s deeply personal and executed thoughtfully, can become a growth driver for the business,” she added. Navigating a tough global market For Miss Amara, international expansion hasn’t come without challenges. Rollie Pollie’s global distribution must now contend with shifting policy landscapes, particularly in the US. “The US tariffs situation is changing almost daily. This is especially challenging for a brand like us where we ship from a number of countries,” Weller said. “We’re actively monitoring the situation but the lack of stability is a real challenge,” she added. Despite the uncertainty, Australia remains Miss Amara’s primary market, a strategic focus that allows the brand to maintain tight control over its product development and customer experience. Digital innovation As a digitally native brand, Miss Amara’s growth has been underpinned by a strategic use of technology. A standout is the brand’s virtual room styling tool that allows customers to visualise products in their own spaces. “Rugs are such a tactile, emotive purchase. It’s a long-tail decision, and we wanted to make that experience as close to ‘real life’ as possible, while still keeping it seamless and inspiring online,” Weller said. This attention to detail extends to customer experience, where Miss Amara combines tech with a human touch. “Whether that’s through helpful content on-site, personalised emails written by our rug experts, or value-adds that demystify rug buying, it’s about meeting them where they are,” she explained. Designed for longevity Rollie Pollie’s sustainability proposition is rooted in its design. The quality of materials used and its production model are equally intentional, with conservative order forecasting to avoid waste. While Miss Amara faces stiff competition both domestically and globally, its design-first approach and customer-led ethos continue to set it apart. “We feel Miss Amara has a unique offering backed by our obsession with a design-first, beautiful range for the home and our high commitment to service that sets us apart from our competitors,” Weller said. Future growth will remain focused, with rugs and playmats at the heart of the business. But Weller hints at possibilities on the horizon. “When that time comes, and a product makes sense, there’s every chance you might see it at Miss Amara,” she said.