Inside Victoria’s Secret’s ‘Language of Love’ retail activation

course). What’s unfolding in Perth highlights how brands are reframing physical space as a narrative medium amid digital fatigue and margin pressure. The activation forms part of the global “A Very VS Valentine’s” collection, fronted by Hailey Bieber. Yet locally, the campaign is distilled into four fragrance-led “love languages”: Bombshell Bloom, Very Sexy, Total Tease and Bare Rose. Each scent is paired with a bespoke poem, one celebrating self-confidence, another “full of charm, elegance and playful allure”, another “cheeky, flirty” and one centred on self-appreciation. For retailers, this is experiential retail stripped of gimmickry. There is no AR mirror or QR-code treasure hunt. Instead, shoppers move through fragrance stations, identify their “language of love”, and personalise purchases with complimentary calligraphy. The mechanics are simple yet strategic: they increase dwell time, elevate perceived value, and create a gift ritual that justifies a full-price purchase in a discount-driven season. Retail experts argue that as online commerce flattens price and product differentiation, experience and emotional engagement are becoming central to in-store value. Research from Monash University’s Australian Centre for Retail Studies shows that Australian consumers continue to engage with physical stores even as online channels grow, with atmosphere, service, and hands-on interaction shaping purchasing decisions in ways that digital channels cannot fully replicate. Deloitte’s Retail Reimagined research observes a similar trend: the future of physical retail lies in creating seamless, immersive environments that bridge digital and in-person touchpoints. “Anyone can buy nearly anything online now, so unless you’re getting that full experience in the actual store, it’s getting missed,” said Michael Tuck, head of retail leasing & advisory Australia at Colliers. Within that context, narrative- and sensory-led activations, such as Victoria’s Secret’s “Language of Love,” are commercial strategies that aim to create atmosphere, participation, and emotional texture. Valentine’s Day remains one of retail’s most compressed trading windows. In Australia, February discretionary sales have routinely spiked in gifting and speciality categories. According to ARC-Roy Morgan research, Australians are expected to spend about $550 million on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2026, with the average celebrant spending around $152 per person, even as participation rates dip compared with recent years. After years of performance marketing optimisation, brands are rediscovering the commercial power of narrative texture. Gucci has leaned into literary storytelling across campaigns and cultural collaborations. Chanel’s fragrance communications lean on symbolic narrative and heritage imagery rather than utilitarian product copy, inviting consumers to inhabit the brand’s mythos. Even digitally native Glossier built early loyalty by making its customers part of the brand’s own narrative arc, turning user voices into marketing currency. The pattern is clear that when categories saturate, language differentiates. There is also a brand-repair dimension. Victoria’s Secret has spent recent years recalibrating its identity following criticism of exclusionary marketing. The shift away from the hyper-sexualised “Angel” era toward messaging centred on inclusivity and self-expression required more than new imagery, now requiring new vocabulary. By describing the pop-up as “created to celebrate love in all its forms”, the retailer reframes intimacy as plural, reflective and self-directed and therefore, poetry becomes positioning. For bricks-and-mortar operators, the Perth location is significant. Karrinyup’s $800 million redevelopment four years ago repositioned the centre as a premium lifestyle destination, attracting global brands seeking immersive activations outside Australia’s east-coast capitals. A nine-day run in Western Australia offers a contained test market with defined foot traffic, measurable sales uplift and a clear campaign window. If fragrance sales, basket size or social amplification increase, the model is replicable nationally. For retailers watching closely, the lesson is not to install poetry booths but to recognise that emotional articulation can drive commercial outcomes. Fragrance, lingerie and gifting categories trade on symbolism as much as function. By formalising that symbolism (by literally writing it), Victoria’s Secret transforms the product from item to message. In a cost-of-living environment where consumers scrutinise discretionary spend, meaning can truly be a margin. Ultimately, the “Language of Love” pop-up suggests that physical retail’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to stage narratives. Screens can be recommended. Warehouses can fulfil. But stores can make a customer feel seen, even briefly or in this case, poetically. For nine days in Perth, a global retailer is testing whether verse can convert. For the broader retail sector, the experiment poses a sharper question: in 2026, is your brand speaking loudly or speaking beautifully?