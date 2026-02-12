IR ProStore design

Inside Victoria’s Secret’s ‘Language of Love’ retail activation

Why Victoria’s Secret is writing poetry in Perth. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
In the centre court of Karrinyup Shopping Centre, amid the usual carousel of athleisure and quick-service coffee, a global lingerie retailer is experimenting with verse. Until 14 February, Victoria’s Secret’s pop-up invites shoppers into what the brand calls a “world-first language of love pop-up experience,” sampling its new range of scents alongside complementary calligraphy and poetry. For retailers, the interest lies beyond Valentine’s Day theatrics (although there are roses, of co

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
penny cox
Gifts & toys

Toys R Us CEO Penny Cox resigns

Celene Ignacio
headshot of MCoBeauty former CEO and founder Shelley Sullivan weaing white jumper with a grey background.
Strategy IR Pro

How MCoBeauty’s Shelley Sullivan built a $1b brand and redefined masstige beauty

Tamera Francis
Nguyen Coffee Supply founder Sahra Nguyen standing in front of a coffee shop counter.
Food & beverage IR Pro

How Nguyen Coffee Supply caught the eye of US retailers Target and Whole Foods

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Founders Andy Lee and Ben Dineen
Strategy IR Pro

How TWL went from credit-card-backed start-up to a million-order business

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Savers Marleston
Openings & closings

Savers to open new SA store boasting 100,000 SKUs

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay