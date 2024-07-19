How Australia’s retail fashion capital celebrated Naidoc Week

ted a large-scale artwork live, was at the cornerstone of the celebration. It was part of a broader live art and music program for visitors to experience that highlighted the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and creativity within the community. Community hub Located at the centre of Chadstone’s luxury precinct near Tiffany & Co, Day’s presence offered a unique opportunity for visitors to witness his artistic process in real time. His evolving artwork, titled Mirring Leerpeen – Countries Song, depicts the waterways and landscapes shaped by generations, reflecting a deep connection to his cultural heritage. Day’s work underscores the importance of community, resonating with Chadstone’s role as a communal hub. Day told Inside Retail, “NAIDOC Week for me represents a time where our communities come together to celebrate each other.” Mirring Leerpeen – Countries Song is an ode to country and depicts the waterways and the landscapes that have been shaped over countless generations. As a pillar of the local community and a place to gather Chadstone simultaneously is part of this landscape. “My approach is a bird’s eye perspective and serves as a map of the country. We believe when the land was created, the great creators danced and sang the land into existence. The fine lines throughout the piece represent people, their journey, and the journeys made today,” Day said. Experiential retail culture Adding to the cultural tapestry of the week were live music performances by Olivia from Naarm, a First Nation artist known for her captivating charm and candid lyrics that forge an authentic connection with audiences. In addition to live performances, Chadstone curated a bespoke Spotify playlist featuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and producers which is available for streaming throughout July and includes a selection of 30 songs. The playlist was exclusively featured in the centre for the entirety of NAIDOC Week, enveloping visitors in the aural delights of First Nations music. Chadstone’s head of marketing, Mardi Ashkine, emphasised the centre’s commitment to fostering community spirit and inclusivity and told Inside Retail, “This year’s NAIDOC theme resonated with us and we felt there was an opportunity to do something big and bold that would have a permanent place at Chadstone. “Bringing art and music together in a live environment over several days allowed for a multitude of people to engage with the project and showcased the immense talent of our First Nations artists,” she added. Ashkine further highlighted the significance of Day’s work and its alignment with Chadstone’s values. “We have long admired Tommy’s work and his philosophy for NAIDOC being a celebration of ‘everything that’s beautiful about us, our culture, our identity, our histories’ echoed our intent to acknowledge and celebrate First Nations people,” she said. “We were honored Tommy could invest so much of his time at Chadstone during NAIDOC but know that based on the engagement from customers it has been a positive and impactful project,” Ashkine added. Day’s artwork Mirring Leerpeen – Countries Song will be displayed in the centre until July 31, and will return in 2025 as part of the permanent Chadstone Art Collection for all patrons of the centre to experience. The collection is part of Chadstone’s long-term commitment to celebrating and preserving First Nations art and culture and anacknowledgment of the Wurrundjeri and Boonwurrung people of the Kulin nation – the Traditional Custodians of the land on which the centre stands. The Chadstone Art Collection has been a testament to amplifying the work local and national artists for over six decades. “The carefully curated selection of sculptures and paintings by established contemporary artists offers a diverse and constantly evolving visual narrative, which guests can experience in their own time – it’s a create your journey kind of adventure,” Ashkine said. “Each piece enriches our precinct and serves as a catalyst for dialogue and connection among our visitors, reflecting the inclusive spirit that defines Chadstone – The Fashion Capital,” she added. These kinds of initiatives are how the business is tapping into experiential retail elements to pay ode to First Nations people in an impactful way while simultaneously delivering an immersive and enriching experience for visitors. The program highlights the vibrant culture and creativity of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities by fostering a sense of connection and respect among patrons. Through this, the retailing community demonstrates how it stands as a beacon of cultural appreciation, community spirit, and inclusivity that champions the rich heritage and creativity of First Nations people.