BusinessStrategy

How Aussie retailers can avoid the Black Friday nightmare before Christmas

(Source: Bigstock)
By Jason Pallant and Jessica Pallant
How was your Black Friday weekend last year? No really. Was it actually profitable? Because on one hand, consumers spent record amounts during cyber weekend last year, leading to large year-on-year growth for retail in November. But, and this is a big but, this was almost entirely matched by a large decline in December, which looks even worse when we account for inflation. So while the sales period may have shown top-line growth in revenue and volume, digging into the numbers now tells us that i

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay