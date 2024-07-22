BusinessSustainability

Casetify, Nespresso catering to Gen Z with recycling programs, B Corp labels

‘Journey to Re/Birth’ in Devocion Cafe, New York.
By Tamera Francis
As the largest generational cohort, Gen Z’s focus on the environment translates to their purchase decisions and this can be seen in the growing number of retail businesses pursuing B Corp certification.  B Corp certification is a quantitative means for retailers to communicate their values to consumers and signify their commitment to sustainability. Today, an estimated 6300 and growing businesses that have met the high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay