Miss Amara rebuilds online store, updates brand identity

Australian rug retailer Miss Amara has launched a refurbished online store and updated its brand identity as part of a strategic move to strengthen customer experience and drive growth.

The refurbishment reflects the company’s decision to bring product design and development fully in-house, while enhancing digital infrastructure to better support long-term expansion.

“This evolution is really about bringing the brand into alignment with what Miss Amara has become,” said Alexandra Weller, co-founder and creative director.

“For years, our focus has been on designing products that genuinely solve problems for our customers – rugs that are practical, family-friendly and beautiful to live with. As we’ve brought more of our product development in-house, it became important that the brand and customer experience reflected that same level of thought and care.”

The new e-commerce platform features improved navigation, enhanced educational content, and a redesigned customer journey, making it easier for shoppers to discover, compare, and purchase from one of Australia’s largest rug catalogues.

“The business has grown enormously over the past decade,” Weller added. “This simply brings the brand closer to the company we’ve become – design-led, customer-obsessed and focused on building products that genuinely improve how people live in their homes.”

Founded in 2014 by Alexandra and Aaron Weller, Miss Amara has grown from an online start-up to a $26 million retailer with more than 70 staff across Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the US.

Miss Amara is expanding its in-house product range, including washable rugs and its Rollie Pollie playmat line, two of its fastest-growing categories, while simultaneously extending its global footprint and strengthening B2B partnerships with major Australian retailers, including Freedom, Myer, Baby Bunting, and Barbecues Galore.