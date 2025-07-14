Mattel launches Creations platform in ANZ to target ‘kidults’

Mattel has introduced its premium direct-to-consumer platform, Mattel Creations, to Australia and New Zealand, expanding access to its limited-edition collectibles for the first time in the region.

The site features products from Mattel’s top brands, tailored for “kidults” – adult collectors seeking nostalgic and design-led toys. These include collaborations, behind-the-scenes content, and early access to new releases.

“Mattel Creations is the ultimate platform for adult collectors and fans,” said Paul Faulkner, SVP and MD, Mattel Asia Pacific.m

“Beyond nostalgia, we know 70 percent of adults still connect with a part of who they were growing up, and many are turning to collectibles and toys as a form of self-expression, connection, and creativity.”

Mattel’s Creations ANZ platform includes local fulfilment, Australian-based customer support, and product drops scheduled to local time zones. Regional exclusives are also planned.

To mark the launch, two previously sold-out global products are available in ANZ.

The first is a She-Ra Barbie doll, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Masters of the Universe character. The second is a 1:64 scale Hot Wheels 1998 Subaru Impreza WRX STI in Spectraflame Otto blue, featuring authentic detailing and a collector-preferred finish.

“We are seeing more adults seek out premium experiences that bring together nostalgia, creativity, and cultural relevance,” Faulkner added. “Mattel Creations is more than a product destination. It is where stories are told, collections begin, and play continues with purpose.”