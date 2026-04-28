Subscriptions, advertising surpass product sales for Amazon Australia

Amazon Australia is generating more revenue in Australia through subscriptions and advertising than it is through product sales in its retail arm, according to its latest earnings figures.

It marks a shift in operations for the e-commerce giant, which took home $4.7 billion in retail revenue for its fiscal year in the fast-growing Australian market.

When adding its cloud computing, commercial support service, and data centre businesses, Amazon Australia generated nearly $12 billion in revenue for the year.

Financial reports lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) show that its 2025 direct product sales through its Australian website generated $2.33 billion of this figure, a 20 per cent increase year-on-year, but less than half of its overall retail revenue.

Subscription revenues – through Amazon Prime and its streaming services – generated $632.8 million in revenue; fees from third-party sellers generated $1.14 billion, and advertising revenues accounted for $392.2 million.

Less than a decade into its time operating in Australia, Amazon has long operated at a loss while funding rapid expansion; its recent global financial report disclosed the continued expansion of its low-earth satellite (Leo) Wi-Fi network across rural communities, including Australia.