BusinessSupermarkets

How Fergus Collins brought Flannerys back from the brink

Flannerys store exterior.
Rebuilt after administration, pandemic and flood. (Source: Fergus Collins LinkedIn)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Fergus Collins was supposed to spend just three days at Flannerys. It was late 2019, the natural-food retailer was in financial trouble and Collins, a former Metcash executive, had been brought in to take a look and offer some advice. “I think it was just the challenge of it,” he told Inside FMCG when asked what kept him there. What he found was bigger than a three-day consulting exercise. The Natural Grocery Company, which owned Flannerys and other health-food stores, had entered voluntary

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