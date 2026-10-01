Target launches on Uber Eats for one-hour delivery

Target has expanded its fast-delivery option by offering its products on Uber Eats ahead of the holiday shopping period.

As the first fashion retailer in Australia to partner with Uber Eats, Target expects deliveries to arrive within 60 minutes.

Through the partnership, shoppers can order more than 25,000 items across apparel, beauty products, homewares, toys, baby gear, and everyday staples via the Uber Eats app.

Prices for items available on the app will match those in Target stores, though standard Uber Eats service and delivery fees will apply.

Initially, the service will launch at 20 Target store locations in high-demand areas before expanding nationally.

This rollout supports Target’s goal of broadening its digital presence and connecting its e-commerce channels with its physical store network.

In addition to its primary e-commerce platform, Target’s apparel is also available through Kmart’s digital channels.

Bernard Wilson, CCO for Kmart and Target, highlighted that consumer shopping habits are increasingly favouring convenience and flexibility and noted that the objective is to develop digital services that adapt to consumers’ schedules, whether they are planning or need items immediately.

Lucas Groeneveld, MD of Uber Eats for Australia and New Zealand, remarked that shoppers are increasingly seeking speed without the need for planning. The integration of Target allows users to have everyday essentials delivered to their doors within an hour.

“Bringing Target onto Uber Eats means more of those everyday needs can arrive at their door in under an hour, making on-demand delivery useful for even more moments in their day,” said Groeneveld.

Earlier this year, Bunnings also launched on Uber Eats with over 30,000 products.