Smiggle terminates MD John Cheston for ‘serious misconduct’

Stationery retailer Smiggle’s managing director John Cheston was allegedly found to have engaged in serious misconduct, leading to the immediate termination of his employment.

“The Just Group board considers that Mr John Cheston has engaged in serious misconduct and a serious breach of his employment terms and on that basis his employment has been terminated today,” said The Just Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Investments, in a statement.

Cheston is the incoming CEO and MD of jewellery retailer Lovisa, effective June 4 next year.

In a previous interview with Retail Gazette, Cheston said that he had worked at Marks & Spencer in roles across retail, buying and merchandising for 17 years. He was MD of the retailer’s Asia Pacific business, based in Hong Kong.

He then moved to Australia to become the CEO of Country Road prior to joining Webster Holdings.