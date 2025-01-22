Rebecca Vallance appoints Peter Halkett as CEO

International fashion label Rebecca Vallance has appointed Peter Halkett as CEO, effective January 28.

Rebecca Vallance Gasan, the founder and creative director of the brand, who will continue in her role, describes the appointment as “a significant milestone” in the evolution of the business.

“His”Peter’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global presence while I remain dedicated to crafting the brand vision and designs that resonate with our customers,” she said.

Prior to the new role, Halkett worked as CEO of Brandbank Group, Moochi, APG & Co, Kathmandu, Zintel, and Pacific Retail Group.

“I am honoured to join this iconic brand and work alongside Rebecca to build upon the brand’s incredible legacy,” he said. “Together, we will chart the next chapter of growth and success.”

Launched in London in 2011, the fashion brand is now available in boutiques and premium department stores in Europe, the US, and Australia.

In an earlier interview with Inside Retail, Gasan said that she plans to reach 20 stores globally within the next few years, with a focus on strategic growth across both the direct-to-consumer business and international wholesale.

Halkett said in a LinkedIn post that concurrent with the new CEO position, he will act as an advisor to Cate Burton, founder of beeswax candle shop Queen B.