Pip Edwards returns to Ksubi as creative director

Pip Edwards has returned to Ksubi as creative director after departing the activewear label PE Nation last month.

Edwards considers her return to the denim brand as a “true full circle moment.”

“Having been part of the original crew 20 years ago, I’m so excited to join the talented team at Ksubi once again and contribute to their already impressive global success,” said Edwards.

Edwards earlier said that she would maintain her directorship and shareholding in PE Nation, which she co-founded in 2016.

Prior to PE Nation, Edwards served as the design director of General Pants Co.