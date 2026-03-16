Petal & Pup’s president on growth: ‘Leadership now is long-term’

id Jones locations in Australia. With teams operating across San Francisco, Los Angeles and Australia, and partnerships spanning North America, Asia and Mexico, the task facing its president, Victoria Estella Perry, has evolved into building systems, cultural alignment and brand discipline required to scale a global fashion business while preserving the clarity of the original proposition. In this conversation with Inside Retail, she reflects on the leadership decisions shaping that next chapter, from balancing commercial pressure with brand integrity to embedding a “women first” philosophy into both organisational culture and customer experience. Inside Retail (IR): As Petal & Pup enters this new brand chapter, what has leadership required of you that it didn’t three years ago?Victoria Estella Perry: Three years ago, leadership was focused on navigating rapid shifts in customer behaviour and scaling our operations while maintaining brand consistency. Today, it requires greater clarity and conviction. As we expand globally, including our rollout into Nordstrom stores in the US and our launch into select David Jones stores in Australia this year, my focus has shifted from driving growth to protecting the integrity of the brand as it scales. This has meant refining our brand identity, from our logo and website to refreshing our packaging, to better reflect our evolution. Leadership now is about thinking long-term, building strong systems, and ensuring every decision aligns with prioritising our customers and what we stand for. IR: How do you make difficult decisions when growth, brand integrity and commercial pressure collide? VEP: In moments that require difficult choices, I always make decisions with her in mind—our customer, our team member, and anyone engaging with the brand. This perspective helps me weigh short-term commercial opportunities against long-term brand values and ensures that every choice reflects who we are and what we stand for. As an a.k.a. Brand we operate within a data-informed model, so insights guide, but numbers alone don’t dictate our choice. I balance data-driven insights with empathy and intuition, considering not just what will perform commercially, but also what will make our customer feel seen, supported, and confident. At Petal & Pup, we believe sustainable growth is built on trust and authenticity, not just sales. IR: What does a “women first” philosophy look like in your leadership style, beyond the campaign narrative?VEP: At Petal & Pup, “women first” isn’t just a campaign narrative, it’s how we build and lead our team, design our products, engage with our customers and shape our culture. Internally, it means creating an environment where women feel supported, empowered, and able to step into leadership roles, with flexibility to balance life’s demands. I’m proud that most of our leadership positions across the regions are held by women. We prioritise mentorship, open dialogue, and opportunities for growth, ensuring everyone feels confident in their voice and decisions. Externally, this philosophy guides everything we do, from designing collections for real life moments to celebrating women at every stage. A tangible example of this in action is our recent global out-of-home campaign, which was created entirely by women, from concept to execution. For me, it’s about embedding respect, empathy, and agency into every aspect of how we operate, from leadership to customer experience. IR: How do you build confidence inside a team during periods of rapid global expansion?VEP: Confidence comes from clarity, trust and empowerment. At Petal & Pup, we ensure every team member understands the strategic intent behind decisions, not just what needs to be done. We build confidence by breaking down global initiatives into clear, actionable steps so every team member knows how they contribute, while empowering autonomy to take ownership and make decisions within their roles. Our teams operate across San Francisco, Australia, and Los Angeles, sharing insights, learnings, and successes and often travelling to collaborate in person. We also work closely with retail partners across the US, Australia, Mexico and Asia, which strengthens understanding, alignment, and decision-making. We celebrate wins, large and small, and normalise iteration and learning so that challenges become opportunities rather than setbacks. When people feel trusted, informed, and supported, confidence becomes collective rather than reliant on any one individual, which is essential for scaling successfully while maintaining the integrity of the brand. IR: What personal rituals or disciplines keep you steady when the role becomes demanding?VEP: During busy periods, I focus on routines, both at work and at home that help me stay clear-headed and energised. I regularly immerse myself in different markets, taking in the culture, the teams and the energy of each place, which gives me fresh perspective and often sparks new ideas. I also prioritise alignment sessions with the team to maintain clarity, connection, and momentum. Just as importantly, I make time for movement, fitness, and offline moments to reset and recharge. Whether it’s a Pilates class, getting lost in a book, catching up with friends, or being on the sidelines at my daughters’ soccer games, these moments help me approach challenges with clarity, both as a leader and as a mom. IR: When you reflect on your presidency so far, what has been the most formative lesson in leadership?VEP: Having previously worked in large-scale, established organisations, this role taught me a lesson I could only truly learn here, that growing from a DTC only business to expanding globally and through retail partners has shown me that growth amplifies everything, from strengths to weaknesses and culture alike. Leading across multiple regions has shown me how important clarity of vision and communication is, because when the team understands the direction and purpose, alignment and confidence follow naturally, even amid regional differences. I’ve also realised that culture doesn’t scale automatically, it must start at the top and be nurtured intentionally through trust, collaboration and creating space for people to contribute and grow. Ultimately, sustainable leadership is not just about driving results, it’s about building a brand and organisation that people are proud to be part of.