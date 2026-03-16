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Petal & Pup’s president on growth: ‘Leadership now is long-term’

Victoria Estella Perry on scaling Petal & Pup from DTC success to global retail partnerships.
By Tahlia Whitfield
As Petal & Pup enters a new phase of international expansion, the work of leadership has shifted from navigating rapid digital growth to stewarding a brand identity across multiple markets and retail formats. The Australian-founded fashion label, which built its early momentum as a direct-to-consumer business, is now extending its reach through wholesale partnerships and physical retail, including a rollout into Nordstrom stores in the United States and a forthcoming launch into selected Dav

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