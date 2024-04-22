Franchise Council Australia CEO exits, interim boss announced

The Franchise Council of Australia (FCA) has appointed Tanya Robertson as interim CEO effective immediately.

This follows the departure of outgoing Matthew Monaghan, who left the organisation for personal

reasons, and finished with the FCA today.

Robertson has a strong track record of involvement in the FCA and the franchising sector. She has been part of the Victorian Committee for almost 16 years, and for a board director and Victorian State Chapter president for five years.

FCA chair Brendan Green said “Tanya Robertson is a leader in our sector as a result of over 25 years managing high-performance teams in Australia’s prominent franchises. She is a very safe pair of hands and brings significant and proven expertise to the table at this important time, particularly in the lead-up to NFC in Cairns 19-21 May.

“Importantly, Tanya knows the FCA team and our members well so this is the ideal outcome while we find

the right person to lead the FCA through the next stage.”

Matthew Monaghan said “This role has been a privilege and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the many, many passionate and successful franchisors and franchisees who are part of this incredible sector.”

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.