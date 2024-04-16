SectorsOnline marketplaces

Former Catch, MySale execs launch online beauty discounter On Trend Beauty

By Sean Cao

Former MySale CEO Kalman Polak and ex-Catch beauty category manager Sarah Frazer are teaming up to launch an online space offering discounts and hard-to-find beauty brands.

The website – Ontrendbeauty.com.au – is a response to consumer demand for the best big brand products for less, said Polak, co-owner of On Trend Beauty.

“We know customers are paying too much at the checkout both online and in-store, and we know we can make a big impact on the beauty category.”

Frazer, director and co-owner of On Trend Beauty, said she brings her over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry to the venture, adding that the category is ripe for a bit of disruption.

“We know that big markups on makeup and skin care are standard in Australia. We want to show our customers that On Trend Beauty is going to turn that on its head,” Frazer added.

The team behind the venture boasts more than 20 years in online retail. Polak was the brains behind the successful launch of groceryrun.com for the Catch Group, while Frazer took the Catch Group’s beauty category to over $30 million.

