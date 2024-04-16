DigitalSocial commerce

How YouTube aims to take a piece of the social commerce pie

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Modern consumers, especially those within the Gen Z age bracket, are becoming increasingly interested in shopping methods that differ from the traditional e-commerce model of a direct-to-consumer website or shopping online via big-box retailers. According to eMarketer, social commerce sales hit US$67 billion in 2023 and are expected to reach up to US$144.5 billion in 2027. To put that into perspective, social commerce sales were barely US$27 billion in 2020.  A major player in the social commer

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now