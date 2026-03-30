Myer poaches former Mecca exec for beauty role

Department store giant Myer has poached a former executive from Mecca as its new GM of merchandise for beauty, shortly after the two companies ended their 17-year partnership.

Isobel McNally has been named for the position, where she will oversee the continued rollout of Myer’s developing beauty portfolio. Formerly in the same role for Mecca, McNally will now report to Belinda Slifkas, Myer’s chief merchandise officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Isobel to Myer as we continue to elevate and expand our beauty offering,” Slifkas said. “Isobel is an exceptional leader with a strong track record in driving category growth and building meaningful brand partnerships.”

The department store has recently announced a raft of beauty and skincare additions, including La Mer, Guerlain, Swiss Perfection, Carolina Herrera Beauty, and Rabanne Beauty, which will join alongside Fenty Beauty, which will arrive at Myer in May.

“I am thrilled to be joining Myer as GM of beauty. Myer is an iconic brand that holds a deep and enduring place in the hearts of Australians, and I feel privileged to be part of its next chapter,” McNally added.

“I’m excited to play a role in accelerating its transformation, and I look forward to working with the team to elevate the beauty experience for customers.”