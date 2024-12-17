BusinessMarketing

Xiaohongshu emerges as key digital commerce platform in China’s retail landscape

Influencer Tera Feng prepares before hosting a livestream sales session on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, at her apartment in Shanghai, China December 16, 2024.
Xiaohongshu’s focus on aspirational lifestyles is attracting less price-sensitive users.
By Casey Hall
Since Tera Feng started documenting her enviable Shanghai lifestyle, including visits to art galleries and fashion events on Chinese social media eight years ago, she has built up a following of more than 500,000 people. While that is a drop in the vast ocean of China’s consumer market, Feng and brands she works with have found her audience – mainly financially independent urban Chinese women – is willing to spend. A recent switch to livestream selling on social media platform

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay