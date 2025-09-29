How Skin Control secured shelf space in the biggest national retailers

s one product every five seconds. Founder Michael Porter sat down with Inside Retail to discuss his playbook for getting ranged by national retailers. His strategy has evolved since the brand launched in 2018 – from learning how to master the art of the pitch to leveraging first-to-market innovations and landing a price point and scale that works for large-format retailers. Porter also shares what goes into ensuring success at the shelf once a brand lands big retail accounts, including Skin Control’s “360-degree plan”. Inside Retail: What role did consumer insights or market research play in shaping your retail strategy? Michael Porter: Consumer insight drives everything we do. We’re constantly conducting market research, reviewing sales data and international market intelligence to identify emerging white spaces. Equally as important, we listen to our community, who are vocal about their needs and forthcoming with what they would like to see from us next. This close feedback loop allows us to anticipate demand and launch products that resonate both emotionally and functionally. It’s about truly understanding our shopper and responding with solutions that help them on their skincare journey. IR: How did you identify which retailers were the right fit for the brand early on? MP: From the outset, we wanted to be a leading player in both the acne and face skincare categories, so it made sense to partner with Australia’s largest and most trusted retailers. Given our focus on mass accessibility, grocery and pharmacy were natural starting points. These channels provide the national scale and everyday accessibility needed to make effective acne care part of a normal shopping routine. IR: Can you walk us through the process of your first pitch to a major Australian retailer? MP: Our first pitch was both exciting and daunting. We were selling a concept with only basic mock-ups. Looking back, I can’t help but cringe at the thought of how rudimentary our presentation must have looked. But the range idea was strong, and the timing was perfect. I often think of Reid Hoffman’s quote, “If you’re not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.” In 2019, both major grocery and pharmacy retailers agreed to launch at the same time, taking Skin Control from a concept to a fully operational brand. It was the opposite of today’s more popular D2C-first pathway. We went retail-first, which meant building systems and scale from day one. We had three core SKUs at launch. Fast-forward to today, and we have almost 50 products within the Skin Control range, having sold over 15 million units. IR: What specific factors do you think convinced buyers to back Skin Control? MP: To this day, I approach every meeting and interaction with genuine passion for the brand and our retail partners category. Our initial pimple patch range was a first-to-market opportunity, and we presented clear international growth data to demonstrate the untapped potential here in Australia. There was an obvious gap in the market. Today, the space is crowded, but we are excited about the mark we are making as the brand launches into complementary skincare categories. IR: How important was packaging design when it came to getting Skin Control stocked by retailers? MP: Packaging was absolutely critical. With limited marketing budgets in the early days, our pack had to be our billboard. In fast-paced grocery and pharmacy environments, shoppers make decisions in seconds, so we focused on clarity: bold claims, intuitive icons and designs that pop on the shelf. Our packaging communicates efficacy and ease of use instantly, encouraging shoppers to add to their shopping basket without hesitation. Over time, this attention to detail has built trust and recognition, helping Skin Control stand out in a crowded aisle. Today, Skin Control is Australia’s number one Acne Care Brand, selling one product every five seconds. IR: Did you need to adapt your products in any way (formulation, sizing, pricing) to meet retailer requirements? MP: Navigating retailer requirements was a huge learning curve. From pack dimensions to shelf configuration and compliance codes, there was a lot to learn, and we had to do it quickly. We sometimes joke that there should be a university degree in retail packaging requirements and supply specifications, even just a glossary explaining all the acronyms would be helpful. Because we were retail-first, we did our best to set up our products to meet those requirements from the very beginning. This proactive approach saved us from having to retrofit later, ensuring a smoother scale-up as we grew into new channels and partners. IR: What strategies did you use to build and maintain strong relationships with retail buyers? MP: We pride ourselves on being open, upfront and honest. These values guide every interaction. We are deeply grateful to our retail partners and want to make their jobs easier, whether that’s through clear communication, proactive planning or operational excellence. Even when difficult conversations are needed, we approach them with mutual respect and problem-solving in mind. Some of our closest partnerships have been forged through overcoming challenges together. I’m eternally grateful for the close partnerships we have with our retailers, our brand wouldn’t be here today without them. We’re also very lucky to have the greatest group of people (ever) working at Skin Control. Every team member has had an immense impact on the brand. IR: How did you overcome any initial rejections or challenges with retailers? MP: Rejection has been a key part of the journey, especially early on. It’s hard not to take it personally – your brand feels like your baby, but resilience is key. I’m still learning every day and trying to continually improve in all aspects of business and life. We’ve made errors along the way, but have also learnt that what matters most is how you recover. We take every setback as an opportunity to improve, adapt, and return stronger – to give our customers and retail partners more. IR: Once you secured stocking in big retailers, what steps did you take to ensure strong sell-through on shelves? MP: Success at the shelf requires a 360-degree plan. We had to ensure the right stock availability, the right promotional strategy and the right marketing plans were in place before launch. For any new product launch – once live on the shelf, we closely monitor its performance. If something isn’t working, we aim to adapt quickly and pivot to a better approach. This test-and-learn mindset helps us maintain category leadership and deliver consistent results for our retail partners. IR: Looking back, what’s the biggest piece of advice you’d give other founders aiming to get into major retail stores? MP: Two things. Firstly be crystal clear on your point of difference. In today’s competitive landscape, you need to know exactly what makes your brand stand out and why a retailer should back you. Build your unique selling proposition into every aspect of your product, pitch, and execution. Secondly, it’s all about passion. If you truly believe in your product, that conviction will resonate and open doors.