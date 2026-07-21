Work begins on $170 million Melbourne Central refurbishment

Construction has started on the $170 million expansion of Melbourne Central, which will bring new retail, dining and entertainment offerings upon completion.

The expansion will deliver approximately 7800sqm of additional retail space across levels 3 and 4, bringing the centre’s total to approximately 63,000sqm.

The refurbishment will feature Melbourne’s first flagship Books Kinokuniya store, alongside a large-format entertainment hub, new dining zones and more than 10 new food retailers.

The flagship CBD centre will also be reimagined as an 18/7 extended trading hour destination to meet the demand of Melbourne’s growing nighttime economy.

Melbourne Central currently boasts annual sales of more than $700 million and 100 per cent occupancy, attracting more than 55 million visitors each year.

Spanning two city blocks between Lonsdale and La Trobe Streets, the centre is home to more than 260 retailers across five levels.

The GPT Group, the centre’s developer, said the project reflects its strategic focus on creating high-performing destinations that respond to evolving customer needs and support long-term growth.

“With Melbourne CBD retail sales exceeding $3.9 billion annually and consumers increasingly seeking out experience-led destinations, we are seeing strong demand for high-quality entertainment, leisure and dining offerings in the city,” said Chris Barnett, head of retail at The GPT Group.

The expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2028.