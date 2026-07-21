BusinessStrategy

The strategy behind The Ordinary’s pop-up push across Asia

The Ordinary brought its mini mart pop-up store concept to Hong Kong for the first time.
The Ordinary brought its mini mart pop-up store concept to Hong Kong for the first time. (Source: The Ordinary)
The Ordinary brought its mini mart pop-up store concept to Hong Kong for the first time.
The Ordinary brought its mini mart pop-up store concept to Hong Kong for the first time. (Source: The Ordinary)
By Tong Van
For seven days in late June, the @cosme flagship on Ashley Road in Tsim Sha Tsui was handed over to a convenience store that sold no groceries. Canadian skincare brand The Ordinary brought its mini mart pop-up store concept to Hong Kong for the first time.  Inside the store, serums were stacked like snack shelves, and other products were displayed in a refrigerator and in cup-noodle blind boxes. The same month, the brand built a desert inside Kuala Lumpur’s GoDown Arts Centre and invited

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