Why retailers should do just one thing to win at circularity

the components of circularity, like keeping materials in use for as long as possible through reuse, repair, and recycling, but their behaviour doesn’t always follow through. In the face of this, established brands, especially those with complex product ecosystems, can stall or get stuck, unsure whether to invest in sweeping business transformations that drive or support elements of circularity or to hold out for clearer signals from the market. So how can established retailers protect their market share while contributing effectively to the circular economy in similar, compelling brand-building ways? One priority: repair rather than replacement The answer for many brands mightn’t be wholesale reinvention. One focused, ambitious commitment that visibly demonstrates intent can move the dial. Officeworks, through its expert tech support, Geeks2U, prioritises extending the lifespan of hardware through the repair of computers, laptops and phones rather than replacement. By complementing Geeks2U’s repair services with its own in-store “Bring it Back” recycling program, Officeworks provides customers with easy ways to extend the usability of their products and responsibly manage end-of-life disposal. Chasing one bold move: Coles’ circular intent Coles’ response to the collapse of soft plastic recycling scheme REDcycle shows the brand knows how important the issue is for its customers. The retailer has co-invested in a study and trials of new advanced recycling technology to create a closed-loop system for soft plastics, transforming them into usable oil and new packaging. Of course, this is still a work in progress and complete with the type of challenges you might expect from a high-risk, high-visibility initiative that’s aligned with customer pain points. But the intent to build infrastructure that doesn’t rely on customers becoming perfect recyclers overnight will go some way to shift responsibility away from the consumer alone. The cost of staying still: Zara’s circular inertia Then there’s Zara. Despite promoting a “Join Life” collection with more sustainable materials, Zara has been criticised for low numbers of recycled clothes being made into new garments and promoting more of the same fast-fashion behaviours that create greater waste and a weighty carbon footprint. The brand has already felt the squeeze of tightening regulations in Europe aimed at cracking down on greenwashing. Inaction is starting to cost, not just culturally, but commercially. The trailblazers raising the bar Encouragingly, smaller retail businesses built on zero waste, like Melbourne-based Unpackaged Eco, have been making progress in supporting customers to turn intent into action. Customers buy their products in reusable containers, which they can then refill in-store or return so they can be washed and reused again. Similarly, the founders of Huit Denim Co have crafted a new way of delivering their product that brings together several circular components. Having brought an old jeans factory back to life in the small town of Cardigan, Wales, and with it, generations of jeans makers known as “Grand Masters”, the brand creates jeans made to order, so there’s no waste. The. Grand Masters sign each pair as proof of craftsmanship. In a beautifully circular and possibly Patagonia-inspired way, they offer free repairs for life. And owners of Huit Denim jeans are encouraged to join the No Wash club to protect their longevity. Brands like Paire and Xefco are also setting new standards by baking sustainability into their DNA. Paire designs activewear from biodegradable corn-based material, BioFlex – removing wasted cornstalks from the system – as well as underwear from superfine tree fibre, socks from blended plant and animal fibres. Among many notable innovations, Xefco has developed waterless, chemical-free textile dyeing technology used in award-winning apparel from global outdoor clothing brand The North Face, for example. Circular leadership means making it easy Customers may not always recycle or reuse, but they’re paying attention to who makes it easy for them to start. A bold, singular initiative – like product repair or reuse, commitments to collaborations with creators of innovative, less wasteful fabrics, or better recycling infrastructure – can be the lever that transforms brand perception and shifts consumer behaviour. In a market increasingly shaped by regulation, new circular-first players, and circularity-conscious consumers, one thing leads to another. Remember, circular leadership isn’t about waiting for perfect conditions. It’s about acting with clarity, backing intent with infrastructure, and not placing the entire burden on the consumer. In a landscape where inaction is increasingly costly, a single, well-placed move can be the catalyst, not just for shifting behaviour, but for shaping the future of the entire product ecosystem.