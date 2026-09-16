Why a nice room is not a brand

as arguments. That’s where it got a little uncomfortable, because only about ten are actually making an argument at all. I counted ten. Someone else might count eight, or you might count twelve. That’s not the point; the point is the gap. Firstly, I’m not here to rip down or knock on the other fifty. The truth is that most of them are better bought and better run than anything the rest of us will ever build. But there’s a difference between a store that’s been beautifully decorated and a store that’s actually decided something. Once you can see that difference, you just can’t unsee it. You’ll then start seeing it in your own building by about paragraph nine of this. Decoration is bought. Behaviour is built. Everyone reads a list like this for the buy. Who’s stocking which designer, who got there first, who’s carrying the Japanese labels nobody else has yet. The buy is genuinely the craft; I’m certainly not pretending otherwise. But the buy is also sometimes the most copyable asset in the business. A rival can be on the same appointment schedule inside two seasons or go direct and take the halo with it. The thing you were famous for walks out the door with a simple wholesale decision made in another country by somebody who has never even been to your store. What can’t be copied is a room or store that behaves a particular way, because a room is a set of instructions and most retailers have never written any. I was at Westfield Sydney from 2018 to 2022, working in Brand Space, which meant the short-term stuff – pop-ups, activations, a luxury house taking a space for six or eight weeks. There were brand and build guidelines, and they were real. Height, in particular, is one I always remember well, and that’s where most of the back-and-forth went. Height, sightlines, what could be built and how far up it could go. What I signed off on was whether the activation had been built correctly and whether it sat at a standard that complemented the other luxury brands around it. That was always the test. Not what the space did to a person walking past it or whether it was going to look the part. My job was often to certify decorations, and I was good at it, may I say. The guidelines were the only thing anybody ever really argued about. Nobody was really fighting over what the space was supposed to make somebody feel. They were fighting for the ceiling, and they’d usually get it. What I took out of that time – and it took me a while – is that we were nearly always solving the room after the brand had already been decided somewhere else, in a document, by people who were never going to stand in it. Beauty is always the most common way a store hides that it hasn’t decided anything. Here’s what separated the ten from the fifty for me. It’s mechanical, not aesthetic. In the ten, somebody has spent money on the room in a way that only makes sense if what the brand says about itself is actually true. In the fifty, somebody spent money in a way that makes sense to anybody. Andreas Murkudis runs a former printing hall in Berlin, with objects spaced out like a museum. That square-metres-per-product ratio is a running cost, every month, forever, and it’s only rational if you believe the claim that things should be considered slowly. Maxfield in Los Angeles has no windows and staff who don’t approach you, which is fifty-six years of deliberately turning away the casual customer. Dover Street Market tears the entire store down and rebuilds it every single year, and the pods are authored by the designers rather than the retailer, which means Rei Kawakubo gave away floor control to prove a point about who the store is for. None of those is decoration. Every one of them costs money in a way a finance director would absolutely query, and it survives the query because somebody in the business can explain what the room is supposed to make a person do. Compare that to the standard brief. Warm minimalism, natural materials, a considered lighting scheme, a feature staircase if the budget stretches, perhaps. Make it beautiful. Also completely portable and transferable to any other brand in the category, which is the tell. And the tell isn’t in the room. It’s in the document the room got built from. If I’m honest, you probably have one of those too. The metric can’t see the difference. It’s that simple, and that’s most of the problem. Sales per square metre is the number used to judge a room, and it’s close to useless for this because it can’t tell the difference between a store that closed a decision and a store that started one. A customer who decided at home and came in to collect looks almost identical on that line to a customer who walked in undecided and then left committed: same transactions, but a completely different asset. The ICSC benchmark for a healthy occupancy cost sits between eight and fifteen per cent of sales, depending on category, and for apparel it’s usually north of twelve. What this means is that the room gets judged on what it costs against what it sells. Nowhere in that calculation is there a line for what the room made a person believe. Dwell time has the same hole, unfortunately. It counts minutes, but it can’t tell you whether those minutes were spent deciding or waiting. And fitout gets judged on year-one uplift against the old store, which more or less guarantees you measure the newness rather than the actual room. Everything is up in year one; that’s what new does. So the rooms doing the most brand work look expensive and underperforming on a spreadsheet for about three years, and the rooms doing none of it look efficient. The spreadsheet is what most boards are steering on. You can read this off a room in twenty minutes, and none of it needs a consultant standing anywhere near you. Run it on your best competitor first. It’s always easier to see in someone else’s building. The threshold. What the entry filters, what it asks of you before you’re allowed in, and whether that was chosen or just inherited from the tenancy. Fixture authorship. Who designed the thing the product sits on, and whether that fixture could sit in any other store in the category. Staff behaviour in the first thirty seconds. Not the training manual, but what actually happens. The non-selling function. What earns a person’s time in the room that isn’t buying. Change cadence. How often the room actually changes and whether that change is scheduled or reactive. Three of those things, I think, are worth going into deeper because they’re the ones people get wrong in the most expensive way. The threshold is the cheapest brand tool in retail, and almost nobody uses it. Departamento in Los Angeles is entered through a working coffee shop door. That’s it. That’s the whole mechanism, and it does more positioning work than the entire fitout behind it. By the time you’re inside, you’ve already self-selected. You’ve already been told this isn’t for everyone, and you already want it slightly more than you did from the footpath outside. Darklands in Berlin is unmarked and by appointment only. Neither of those costs anything except the customers you’re prepared to lose. That’s the actual price; it was never the money. Fixture authorship is what separates a brand from just a category. When a designer or a maker builds the thing their product sits on, the room stops being a container and really starts being an argument. When you buy the fixture from the same three suppliers as everyone else in the centre, you’ve built a very nice shop for a category and not for a brand. You just have to ask yourself honestly whether your fixtures would look wrong in your nearest competitor’s store. If the answer is no, they aren’t doing brand work; they’re just doing storage. Change cadence is the one nobody costs, in my opinion. Dover Street Market’s annual teardown isn’t a refresh. It’s a scheduled destruction of a working store, and it exists entirely because a room that never changes stops being a reason to come back and becomes a place you visit when you need something. Most retailers change their store when the store starts to look tired, which is often reactive and means the room is always slightly behind the brand. The cadence being scheduled is the point here, and it puts the room on the same clock as the buy. The villain isn’t the shopfitter, and it isn’t the budget, just so I’m clear. This is where I’d normally get or expect pushback. The landlord dictated the tenancy, the capex got cut, the design partner delivered what was briefed. All of that is true, and none of it is the cause. And I’ve stood in rooms that belong in the fifty and helped write the brief, then signed them off because they were beautiful and because nobody in that meeting, myself included, could say what would have been better. The cause is upstream, and it’s this. Most brand strategy is written in a form a room physically cannot execute. Modern luxury is for the discerning customer, meaning it’s effortless, elevated, authentic. Nobody can build that. There’s no threshold decision, no fixture, no thirty-second staff behaviour that follows from it, so the designer does the only responsible thing available and makes it beautiful instead. Then everybody signs it off because it’s beautiful and because nobody in the room can actually articulate what would have been better. The store hasn’t failed to express the brand; it was just never written in a form that could be built. That’s also not a design problem, and it’s not a retail problem. It’s a clarity problem, and it happens two years and several hundred thousand dollars before anybody picks a floor finish. Sixty of the best independent stores in the world, and ten of them have a room that argues. The rest have extremely good taste, but taste is not a position. I’ll end with this. Your customer can’t tell you which one you are. Most don’t have the language for it, but they will behave differently in the two buildings, and your P&L has been reading that difference as a property decision for years. I encourage you to go and stand in your own store for twenty minutes without talking to anybody. Ask what it’s instructing people to do… Or whether it’s just very nicely decorated. Further reading: Why Christmas retail is won before Black Friday