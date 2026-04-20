Why cannabis highs come before 4/20 day

ge. For cannabis retailers, it is essentially the industry equivalent of Black Friday – a major moment on the retail calendar when consumers are actively searching, deciding and spending more than usual. However, previous 4/20 shopping surveys have also shown that sales were higher in the days leading up to the event than on the day itself. Dispensary operations platform Sweed found that in 2025, dispensaries and other cannabis-focused retailers experienced a 147 per cent increase in sales revenue on April 18 and 19, the two days immediately preceding the holiday. Nearly 60 per cent of the total 4/20-period revenue was generated before April 20. On the day itself, sales revenue increased just 5.5 per cent, even as in-store traffic surged, with orders up 20 per cent. The gap suggests that aggressive discounting on the holiday itself limited incremental revenue. These findings suggest that 4/20 is no longer a single-day event but a week-long campaign, and that the brands that “win” are those that align their promotional and sales strategies with how customers actually shop. Why 4/20 is won before 4/20 Similar to other products consumers shop for during major promotional events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, cannabis shoppers purchase in much the same way. They are unlikely to step into a store or visit a site on April 20 and buy items randomly. Just like with a new pan or flat-screen television, they research products, compare dispensaries and other cannabis retailers, and identify deals long before they leave their house or begin hunting on their phone. Mobile purchase planning is especially important for cannabis retailers to consider, as over 80 per cent of cannabis e-commerce traffic comes from mobile. Retailers should begin mobile and other promotional tactics – including email and social media – weeks in advance to capture customers’ attention leading up to 4/20, on the day itself, and in the post-promotion period with incentives, particularly for first-time buyers. Commonalities of the most effective 4/20 campaigns Jane Technologies is a company that helps cannabis shops sell their products online. The business told Inside Retail some of the common traits it has noticed in the best 4/20 campaigns. These include: Starting early Research from Magna, a leading global media investment and intelligence company, shows that in-market audiences need as few as four ad exposures to register meaningful purchase intent lift. However, that frequency takes time to build. “Campaigns running three or more weeks before 4/20 consistently outperform last-minute launches because they have time to reach the same shopper more than once before the holiday, which is what moves purchase intent.” Targeting by behavior “Reaching cannabis consumers who are actively researching products and dispensaries – not just anyone within a five-mile radius – dramatically improves conversion. The right targeting means advertising budget goes toward people who are already close to a decision.” Measuring what actually worked “The campaigns that inform better decisions next year are the ones where operators can tie a specific ad impression to a specific order. Attribution isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s how operators know whether 4/20 advertising spend generated real revenue.” Takeaways to keep in mind for next year’s 4/20 sales season Finalize 4/20 promotional offers and define target audiences “Blanket discounts compress margins on customers who would have bought at full price anyway; use Jane Gold segmentation to target promotions at lapsed customers and price-sensitive audiences, not your full base.” Confirm menu accuracy “Clean catalog data, correct inventory and real-time product availability matter more on high-traffic days than anything else.” Enable personalization before traffic peaks “The system improves as it learns, so dispensaries that have it running in the weeks before 4/20 will see sharper, more conversion-ready menus when volume is at its highest.” Set featured placement for 4/20 hero products “Ensure promoted products and brand partnerships are visible the moment shoppers arrive. The dispensaries that win 4/20 treat it as the payoff of a multi-week campaign, where advertising reach, personalized conversion and measurable attribution all work together. The window to build that is still open (but not for long).” Further reading: Why is Thailand liberalising alcohol as it crushes cannabis?