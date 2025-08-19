After WA trial, Bunnings expands Flybuys instant redemption nationwide 

Hardware chain Bunnings has expanded Flybuys instant redemption experience to all its stores across the country following a successful trial in Western Australia.

With the nationwide rollout, Flybuys members can get instant money off their in-store purchases at Bunnings by redeeming their points at checkout.

Members can choose from the set increments presented at checkout, ranging from $10 off up to $200 off per transaction, with every 2000 points equivalent to $10 off.

The partnership with Flybuys was previously piloted at Bunning stores in WA. Data from the chain revealed that 87 per cent of members who redeemed their points at the checkout found the experience easy to use, while 63 per cent said it would encourage them to shop and redeem points at Bunnings again.

“At Bunnings, we are always looking for new ways to deliver more value to our customers,” said Rachael McVitty, chief customer officer at Bunnings. “By strengthening our partnership with Flybuys, we aim to make their shopping experience easier, more flexible and more rewarding.”

“We know value and flexibility matter more than ever to our members. Being able to walk into a Bunnings store and use your points on the spot, without needing to plan ahead, is a real game-changer,” added Deidre Boyle, chief member experience officer at Flybuys.

Redemptions over $100 off or multiple redemptions on the same day will require a secure one-time-use redemption code available via the Flybuys app.

Members can view their points balance, scan their Flybuys card or digital card, and access their unique redemption code within the Flybuys Wallet in the most recent version of the app.