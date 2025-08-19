Featured PostOpenings & closings

Aussie yogurt brand Yo-Chi kicks off global expansion in Singapore

Yo-Chi Singapore
(Source: Yo-Chi Singapore)
By Kaycee Enerva

Self-serve frozen yogurt and acai brand Yo-Chi has expanded overseas for the first time, opening a 60-seat outlet at Orchard Central in Singapore.

Founded in Melbourne in 2012, the brand has grown to more than 30 stores across Australia with a concept built on customisation.

The Singapore store follows the same pay-by-weight, self-serve model used in Australia, allowing customers to create their bowls or cones with frozen yogurt or acai and a wide variety of toppings.

Yo-Chi emphasises its use of real Australian cows’ milk rather than powder, producing yogurt that is 98 per cent fat-free and contains probiotics. 

Customers can choose from about 35 toppings ranging from fruit, jellies and mochi to chocolates, sauces and Singapore-exclusive items like coconut jelly and nata de coco. Toppings will also rotate seasonally.

The outlet offers nine yogurt flavours, including signature tart, salted butterscotch, cookies and cream, mango, matcha, strawberry cream, classic vanilla, chocolate and coconut.

“We saw Singapore really as a strategic launch pad, hopefully to grow Yo-Chi in Asia,” said brand director Oliver Allis in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

 “If we can prove ourselves in Singapore, it’s a really great starting point to then grow to Thailand, or China, or Japan, and places like that.”

Prices start at SGD$3.50 per 100 grams ($4.90).

Recommended By IR

Financial

Baby Bunting’s profit plunges amid challenging market conditions

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories

Country Road brand has a new chief – with a Levi’s background

Sean Cao
Strategy IR Pro

A “year of experimentation”: Temple & Webster CEO talks TikTok and FY24

Tamera Francis
Supermarkets IR Pro

Ozempic changed consumer habits; now retail is ready to win them back

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Food & beverage

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises books lower net profit

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Step One’s net profit surges 43.9 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.