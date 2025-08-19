BusinessFinancial

Exclusive report: 10 M&A deals in FY25 and what they say about retail’s future 

By Tong Van
While retail has always been a dynamic sector, this past year has presented a uniquely challenging combination of economic volatility, rapid technological advancement and heightened global competition.  In this environment, strategic acquisitions have become essential instruments for growth. Whether to expand market presence or acquire new capabilities, M&A activity increasingly reflects the visionary leadership and strategic planning necessary to compete. With that in mind, Inside Reta

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Financial

Baby Bunting’s profit plunges amid challenging market conditions

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

A “year of experimentation”: Temple & Webster CEO talks TikTok and FY24

Tamera Francis
Marketing IR Pro

“Brat is an attitude”: How retailers are tapping into the latest viral trend

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Supermarkets IR Pro

Ozempic changed consumer habits; now retail is ready to win them back

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Food & beverage

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises books lower net profit

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Step One’s net profit surges 43.9 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay