BusinessSupermarkets

Why Aeon gave up on Thai supermarkets

Aeon Mall
Aeon is shifting its focus to its neighbouring market, Vietnam. (Source: Aeon Mall)
By Tong Van
Aeon’s Thai supermarket business peaked at nearly 80 stores in 2016 and was sold earlier this month, with 30 stores, to Thai retail conglomerate Central Retail.  Central Retail’s food arm, Central Food Retail, is expected to close the deal to acquire all shares in Aeon Thailand, which operates MaxValu and MaxValu Tanjai chains, at the end of next month. All 30 supermarkets will be converted to Tops.  Aeon Thailand registered a capital of THB890 million (about US$27 million). No pri

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