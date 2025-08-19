DigitalE-commerce

The expectation paradox: Why retail tech is often a double-edged sword

scrolling online shopping app
What happens when tech promises more than it can deliver? Pexels.
By Jason Pallant
It was my birthday recently (happy birthday to me!) and I’m at the age where my wife and I mostly self-gift and then let our kids pick out some fun little surprises. Having a birthday right around the end of the financial year is helpful, as basically everything is on sale. So I went looking for some bargains, specifically warm overshirts for winter. After some searching, I found a great one from a well-known brand at half price…perfect! I checked stock levels and found it available in m

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Financial

Baby Bunting’s profit plunges amid challenging market conditions

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

A “year of experimentation”: Temple & Webster CEO talks TikTok and FY24

Tamera Francis
Marketing IR Pro

“Brat is an attitude”: How retailers are tapping into the latest viral trend

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Supermarkets IR Pro

Ozempic changed consumer habits; now retail is ready to win them back

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Food & beverage

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises books lower net profit

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Step One’s net profit surges 43.9 per cent

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay