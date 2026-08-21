BusinessStrategy

What retailers can steal from GYG’s costly US retreat

Image of Guzman y Gomez shopfront.
With the US chapter closed, GYG is doubling down on Singapore and Japan. (Source: Facebook)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Guzman y Gomez’s FY26 result is more than a headline loss – it’s a case study every retail operator should study. The $26.7 million statutory net loss, driven entirely by the $67.3 million cost of exiting the US, sits alongside an underlying business that grew EBITDA 28.7 per cent and network sales 17.9 per cent. For retailers watching GYG’s next move into Asia and its aggressive AI rollout, the real story isn’t the write-down – it’s what the company did before,

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