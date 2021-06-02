Free Subscription

Business|Financial

WA trading hours extended for Queen’s Birthday weekend

User Image
Dean Blake
June 2, 2021< 1 mins read

Trading hours in Western Australia have been extended for the upcoming Western Australia Day and Queen’s Birthday public holidays, allowing four hours of extra trade for each day.

The decision was hailed as a “step in the right direction” by Australian Retailers Association chief executive Paul Zahra.

“[It’s] a small but important step that will provide more choice for WA consumer and more shifts for retail workers,” Zahra said.

“We hope it’s a sign of things to come and that the WA Government takes a more holistic view to reform retail trading hours.”

The change comes after the WA Government also allowed four extra trading hours for the Labour Day, Easter Monday and ANZAC Day holidays.

According to Zahra, the ARA would like to see the option of “permanently flexible” trading hours put in place in Western Australia that are in line with today’s modern society.

“Consumers want to be able to shop at the times that suit them and their families – it doesn’t make sense to have unnecessary red tape that stops retailers from opening when they want, and when consumers want to shop,” said Zahra.

“[The] existing retail trading hour restrictions in WA are a handbrake on economic growth and are out of step with contemporary consumer behaviour.”

