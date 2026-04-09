WA politicians urged to speed up retail barring orders

The Western Australian Parliament has been urged to fast-track Retail Barring Orders legislation, as retail workers continue to face abuse from repeat offenders.

The proposed framework would give police and courts the power to ban repeat offenders from retail premises for up to two years, helping to prevent further incidents before they occur. A breach of an order would attract penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment.

According to the Australian Retail Council (ARC), the legislation has already passed the Legislative Assembly and has strong support from retailers across the state. ThegGovernment must now prioritise and fast-track it to better protect retail workers from repeat offenders, the ARC says.

“A small cohort of repeat offenders is responsible for a disproportionate share of incidents, including abuse, threats and violence against staff,” said ARC CEO Chris Rodwell.

“Retail workers are on the frontline of this every day. They should not have to wait any longer than necessary for stronger protections.”

Rodwell suggested that interim barring orders be available to provide immediate protection while full orders are progressed through the courts.

He added that retailers are ready to work with government and law enforcement to implement these laws as soon as they are passed.

“These measures are already in place in other jurisdictions and are helping to curb repeat offending and improve safety for retail workers. We look forward to seeing this legislation progress as a priority,” Rodwell said.