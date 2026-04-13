Use AI to level-up humans – not replace them

e question I keep coming back to in my head. When did that change exactly? And more importantly, what does it mean for the brands and retailers operating right in the middle of it? The narrative we’ve accepted without questioning There is a common story being told right now about AI, and it is being told loudly, over and over again, and by people with an enormous financial incentive to tell it. The story goes like this. AI is going to replace most human work, and the companies building it fastest will win. Those who hesitate will be left behind. Automate or become irrelevant. I’m not going to argue that AI has no impact on employment. Of course it does, and we are already seeing it. But I do want to challenge something more fundamental than that. I want to challenge the idea that replacement is the point and that making humans unnecessary is actually progress. Because I can’t help but think that’s not the purpose of technology. What has been the purpose of technology Throughout our history, the technologies that changed the world did so by serving our human potential rather than competing with it. Here are a few examples. The calculator didn’t replace mathematicians; it freed them from arithmetic so they could do mathematics. The camera didn’t replace painters; it freed them from documentation so they could do art. The spreadsheet didn’t replace accountants; it freed them from calculation so they could do analysis. In every case, the technology absorbed the task so the human could naturally focus on judgment, creativity, relationships and meaning. For me, that’s absolutely the right model, and that is what amplification looks like. What we are seeing in parts of the AI conversation right now, however, is something different. It’s technology designed not to absorb the task but to absorb the human. And that distinction matters enormously, especially for brands and retailers trying to decide where AI fits in their businesses. What this means for brands right now So I work with brands and retail leaders every single day, and they are all navigating this same question. Not in theory, either,r but in practice. In their boardrooms, in their strategy sessions and in their conversations about where to invest and what to protect. I’m also happy to say that the ones getting it right aren’t asking, “How much can we automate?” They are asking something way more important. Where does human judgment create value that a machine just can’t replicate? Where does human connection create loyalty that an algorithm can’t manufacture? And where does human creativity produce differentiation that a model can’t generate? I love this. Those are exactly the right questions. And the answers are way more commercially important than most leaders currently realise, I think. Why? Because here is what the automation narrative misses. Trust isn’t a feature you can automate. It is always an outcome you have to earn through consistent, coherent, human behaviour and over time. And in this AI-accelerated world, where content is now infinite, product parity is increasing and agentic systems are beginning to evaluate brands on behalf of consumers, trust has become one of the only genuinely scarce competitive advantages left. I can already see that the brands that automate the most aren’t necessarily going to be the ones that win. It’s the brands that stay closest to what humans need from other humans – things like certainty, recognition, connection, safety – that are building something super durable. The replacement myth and the cost of believing it There is a real commercial risk in accepting the replacement narrative uncritically and not at least questioning it. When a brand or retailer organises its entire strategy around removing humans from the experience, it is making a big bet that efficiency is what the customer is actually buying – and for some transactions, for some things, that is very true. In those instances, frictionless, fast and almost invisible is exactly what the customer wants, and that’s something AI delivers well. But if you’re a brand operating in categories where emotional connection matters, all those things like fashion, beauty, lifestyle, homewares, food and wellness, your customer isn’t just buying a produc,t and they never have been. They are buying a feeling. A sense of belonging. A confirmation of identity, or even just a moment of genuine understanding. You can’t automate that. You can only design the conditions for it. Those brands that forget this will optimise themselves right out of the very thing that made them worth choosing in the first place. What I think the smarter move looks like We should use AI for what it does well: speed, scale, pattern recognition, personalisation at volume, research, operations, logistics. Let it absorb all the tasks that have always been tasks. But protect what is irreplaceable. The human judgement that understands your customer at a level no model has been trained to reach, the creative instinct that produces work that feels genuinely alive and full of vitality, the relational skill that builds the kind of trust that converts once and retains forever. Let’s put it simply, technology is not the strategy. It is a tool in the service of one. And the strategy, for any brand worth building, still begins and ends with the human on the other side. Closing I’ve never been anti-AI. I use it every day. I see what it can do, and I respect what it could continue to become. But I am deeply sceptical of any business strategy that mistakes automation for progress. Any business that treats efficiency as a destination rather than a means, and any business that replaces the human before it has honestly asked what the human was providing. Every great technology in history has amplified what we could do as humans. The question worth sitting with right now is simple. Does yours? Nick Gray is the Founder and CEO of IGU Global, a Sydney-based retail strategy consultancy specialising in brand trust, consumer psychology and the emotional dimensions of retail. Further reading: What is Nike really selling with its Virgil Abloh drop?