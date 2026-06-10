BusinessWorkforce

The sales floor has been reset. Now what?

Sneakerboy storefront exterior.
AI raises the bar for retail service. (Source: Sneakerboy)
By Nick Gray
Technology has always done the same thing. It arrives, it commoditises the baseline, and then, in doing so, it always reveals a premium market that barely existed before. This isn’t a new story. It’s one of the most consistent patterns in the history of commerce and, right now, it’s playing out on every retail sales floor in the country. The Industrial Revolution mechanised textile production so completely that handweavers across England and Europe lost their livelihoods almost overnight.

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